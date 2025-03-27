Mumbai Police Issue Second Notice to Kunal Kamra in Defamation Case

The case was registered at Khar Police Station based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. While the specific date for Kamra’s appearance was not disclosed, officials confirmed that he had requested one week to respond to the initial notice issued on Tuesday.

The complaint stems from a recent satirical comedy performance in Mumbai, where Kamra allegedly mocked Eknath Shinde’s political actions without directly naming him. Kamra’s remarks reportedly targeted Shinde’s role in the 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A senior police official stated that if Kamra fails to respond to the second notice, further legal action may be taken. “We are following due procedure, and the investigation will proceed based on his statement and available evidence,” the official said.

This is not the first time Kamra has faced legal trouble for his political satire. Known for his outspoken views, he has previously drawn criticism and legal scrutiny for his jokes targeting political figures.

The incident has sparked debate on social media, with supporters defending Kamra’s right to free speech while others argue that his comments were disrespectful toward an elected leader.

Police officials indicated that further steps would depend on Kamra’s cooperation with the investigation. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders maintain that such comments tarnish the image of public representatives and merit legal scrutiny.