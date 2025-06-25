Mumbai Metro Coach Fills with Smoke Near Devipada Station

A video showing passengers suffocating, coughing, and covering their faces with handkerchiefs and masks after smoke entered a Mumbai metro coach has gone viral on social media, sparking safety concerns.

Faced a very serious emergency situation on #MumbaiMetro #redline at #devipada station #Borivali . There was a huge fire outside metro station as a private bus had was on fire , despite that metro stopped at devipada station n doors were opened @Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/MITYWjlcP9 — Yogesh Namjoshi (@unplugged_yogi) June 24, 2025

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Devipada metro station in Mumbai’s Borivali area, reportedly due to a private bus catching fire on the Western Express Highway, adjacent to the station.

As the metro halted at the station, thick smoke engulfed the coach, leading to visible distress among passengers. Several were seen attempting to shield themselves from the fumes using whatever they had on hand. The viral clip, shared by multiple users including @unplugged_yogi on X (formerly Twitter), shows commuters visibly panicking while trying to exit or wait out the smoke. Authorities have not reported any injuries. Metro officials said services resumed shortly after the smoke cleared, and an inquiry is underway to assess safety protocols and response. No official statement has been issued yet regarding ventilation or emergency handling during the incident.



