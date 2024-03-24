Top
Vadrevu Srinivas
24 March 2024 6:04 PM GMT
Mudragada Predicts Pawan Kalyan’s Defeat in Pithapuram
Mudragada Padmanabham said Pawan Kalyan has already lost the assembly elections once. He will lose them again, he observed. (File Image: DC)

Kakinada: Kapu Nadu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Sunday predicted the defeat of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram constituency, from where the film star is contesting the forthcoming assembly elections.

Padmanabham told reporters who met him that he would work for the defeat of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena in coming elections.

“Former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had caused a lot of trouble for me while he was ruling the state,” he remarked.

The prominent Kapu leader said Pawan Kalyan has already lost the assembly elections once. He will lose them again, he observed.

Padmanabham said he had led many movements for the welfare of Kapu community as well as the general public. He had done so despite incurring great losses during these agitations.

He maintained that Pawan Kalyan should also lead such a movement for welfare of Kapus and the society in general.

The Kapu leader maintained that he cannot support Pawan Kalyan, as he is fighting from only 20 seats.

He declared that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for another 30 years, as he introduced and implemented welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden sections.

Kakinada Mudragada Padmanabham Pawan Kalyan Pithapuram Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Politics 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
Vadrevu Srinivas
About the AuthorVadrevu Srinivas
I am Vadrevu Srinivasa Prasada Rao, employed as a Sr.Reporter, based at Kakinada in Rajamahendravaram Bureau of Deccan Chronicle. My focus areas include feature stories, crime, and politics, cultural, environment, Irrigation, Sports and other General Stories coverage.

