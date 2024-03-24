Mudragada Predicts Pawan Kalyan’s Defeat in Pithapuram

Kakinada: Kapu Nadu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Sunday predicted the defeat of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram constituency, from where the film star is contesting the forthcoming assembly elections.

Padmanabham told reporters who met him that he would work for the defeat of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena in coming elections.

“Former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had caused a lot of trouble for me while he was ruling the state,” he remarked.

The prominent Kapu leader said Pawan Kalyan has already lost the assembly elections once. He will lose them again, he observed.

Padmanabham said he had led many movements for the welfare of Kapu community as well as the general public. He had done so despite incurring great losses during these agitations.

He maintained that Pawan Kalyan should also lead such a movement for welfare of Kapus and the society in general.

The Kapu leader maintained that he cannot support Pawan Kalyan, as he is fighting from only 20 seats.

He declared that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for another 30 years, as he introduced and implemented welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden sections.