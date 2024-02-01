Muddanur Tense As YSRC, TD Groups Clash

Anantapur: Muddanur mandal headquarters in Jammalamadugu constituency of Kadapa district witnessed violence following a clash between groups of Telugu Desam and YSRC workers.

Local police were outnumbered and could not contain the violence. Violence subsided only after police rushed additional forces.

Sources said Sasidhar Reddy, a close relative of YSRC MLA Sudhir Reddy had joined TD on January 19 at Kamalapuram in the presence of Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

On Wednesday, Sasidhar Reddy organised a meeting at his residence in Muddanur to enrol some of his close aides into the TD. On coming to know about it, a large number of YSRC cadres led by MLA Sudhir Reddy rushed to the spot. This led to stone pelting between the two groups in which they also threw chairs at each other.

Sudhir Reddy tried to drag Sasidhar Reddy into his car. In the interim, TD in-charge Bhupesh Reddy reached the spot, which led to the clash turning more intense and spreading to the Four Road circle.

After some time, police detained Bhupesh Reddy and shifted him to the police station. Similarly, they confined MLA Sudhir Reddy to a house in the area.

A car got damaged during the clashes.Sudhir Reddy has accused the TD in-charge of bringing his supporters from Devagudi to attack YSRC leaders.Bhupesh Reddy criticised the YSRC MLA and said people are ready to teach the latter as well as YSRC in the forthcoming polls.