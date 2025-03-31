Mridul Tiwari’s Lamborghini Hits Two in Noida; Driver Asks, Koi Mar Gaya Hai Idhar?

A red Lamborghini Huracan owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari struck two pedestrians in a high-speed crash in Noida. The accident occurred near an under-construction complex in Sector 92, injuring labourers from Chhattisgarh who were rushed to the hospital and are said to be out of danger. As per reports, they suffered fractures in their legs but are now stable.

The red Lamborghini that struck two labourers in Noida's Sector 94 on Sunday evening, injuring them, is registered to Mridul Tiwari, a well-known YouTuber famous for his comedy videos.

Although the car was being driven by Deepak Kumar, a car dealer from Ajmer, Rajasthan, Noida Police have confirmed that the luxury vehicle is owned by Tiwari, who has more than 18 million subscribers on YouTube.

A purported video has emerged on social media, showing the car stuck on the roadside after the accident while construction workers wearing safety helmets and orange jackets run towards it. One of the workers can be seen opening the car’s door and asking the driver, "Stunt zyaada seekh liye ho?" (Have you learnt a lot of stunts?). Another man is heard saying, "Do you know how many people have died here?" to which the driver nonchalantly responds, "Koi mar gaya hai idhar?" (Did anyone die here?).

The driver then steps out of the Lamborghini while a bystander shouts, "Call the cops, call the cops!" The driver, Deepak, tries to defend himself by saying, "I gently pressed the accelerator," to which a witness sarcastically replies, "Did you press it gently?"

The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday, when the labourers were sitting on the footpath near Charkha roundabout, and a speeding Lamborghini lost control and rammed into them, Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla informed.

Who is YouTuber Mridul Tiwari?

The initial investigation revealed that Deepak, a car dealer, had come to Noida to test drive the Pondicherry-registered car. “The owner, Mridul Tiwari, a resident of Noida and a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers, was selling the car, and Deepak had come to check its condition,” ADCP Shukla said.

The driver of the car, Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, has been taken into custody. Sector 126 police have registered a case, and further legal action is being taken, as per ANI's report.