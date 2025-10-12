MP’s Tourism Sector to Get a Rs.3,650 Cr Boost

Bhopal: Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced on Saturday that Madhya Pradesh, the ‘Heart of India,’ was positioning itself as a global tourism hub. The state received investment proposals worth `3,650 crore during the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Mart 2025, making a major boost to its tourism development initiatives.

The three-day event, held at the Kushabhau Convention Centre in Bhopal, marked a key step towards boosting the state’s tourism infrastructure. Chief Minister Yadav said the state would host such travel marts annually on October 11, 12, and 13, joining Kerala and Rajasthan in having fixed dates for the event.

Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, speaking at the event said the Centre had identified Madhya Pradesh as one of the best states for tourism.

Over 4,000 business-to-business meetings were held, aiming to showcase the state’s culture and tourism potential globally. Around 150 domestic tour operators, 27 international tour operators, 355 sellers, more than 700 participants, personalities from the film industry including founder of Balaji Telefilms and film producer Ekta Kapoor, Gajraj Rao and Raghuvir Yadav took part in the event.

“Balaji Telefilms will invest Rs.50 crore in the film sector,” Ekta Kapoor said after signing a five-year memorandum of understanding to shoot films in the state.

Other notable attendees included Indian Association of Tour Operators president Ravi Gosain, Indian Hotels Company Limited’s Praveen Chander Kumar and Michelle Immelman, founder of Curious Journey.

An MoU was also signed between the MP tourism department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to develop tourism infrastructure and facilities around ASI-protected monuments in the state.

A special announcement was made by Chief Minister Yadav was the launch of helicopter services targeting strategic sectors through Jet Serve Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Trans Bharat Avi. Minister of state for tourism and culture Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi was present.