MP’s National Park Enforces Green Tourism, No Vehicle Zone Area Declared

Bhopal: The Van Vihar National Park here on Wednesday enforced green tourism by shunning all kinds of private vehicles in the reserve.

The move marks the commencement of wildlife week.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Mohan Yadav said that 40 e-vehicles have been deployed in the Van Vihar National Park and Zoo to help movement of the visitors in the reserve, as part of the measure to enforce green tourism in the zoological park.

This apart, 130 bicycles are available for the tourists on rent to ride through the park.

The park has been declared a no vehicle zone to ensure a pollution and noise-free environment for the benefit of both the visitors as well as the wildlife.

Private vehicles of the tourists will not be allowed into the park.

To streamline the entry, tourists will be provided biodegradable wristbands of different colours, preventing confusion, official sources said.

Located on the bank of the Upper Lake, Van Vihar National Park, spread over 445.21 hectares, functions as a unique zoological park within the national park framework, focusing on the conservation of animals in their natural habitats.

The park is home to a variety of carnivores and herbivores and also serves as a rescue Centre for orphaned and rescued wild animals and runs a conservation breeding programme.

The park features a butterfly park, besides being a paradise for birds.

Mr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh takes pride in its pristine forests, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves and earned the tag of tiger state, cheetah state, vulture state, leopard state, and gharial state for having the largest numbers of these species in the country.

The state has attracted 27 lakh wildlife tourists including foreigners last year.

Total 13.41 crore tourists visited Madhya Pradesh last year.

He said that his government is planning to develop rescue Centres for wild animals at the buffer zones of the tiger reserves in the state.