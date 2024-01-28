MPs Extend Support For NTR District’s Development

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Parliament Member Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and Telugu Desam’s Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar have assured that they would provide their cooperation for the development of the NTR district. They inaugurated the district statistical officer building, which was renovated by the Rajya Sabha Members' MPLADS funds worth `5 lakh, and the Facilitation Centre constructed at a cost of Rs.8 lakh of MP Nani's MPLADS funds on the premises of the collectorate in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, alias Nani, said that district collector Dilli Rao coordinated with the people's representatives, and he has provided 275 drinking water tankers to overcome the drinking water problems in villages. Besides the MPLADS and state government funds, the district collector is using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the development of the district, he added.

Ravindra Kumar said that the Chief Planning Office, which deals with the district's financial statistical activities, would be playing a key role in the district's development as well as spending the MPLADS funds. For that, MPLADS funds were released for conducting the office renovation, he said. If the collector sends further proposals for conducting the development activities, he is ready to release the necessary funds, he added.

NTR district collector Dr S Dilli Rao thanked MPs Ravindra Kumar and Srinivas for their support in the district's development. Efforts of MP Srinivas, the state government sanctioned administrative sanction for Rs. 24 crore to construct the Kattaleru Bridge across the Kattaleru in the Gampalagudem Mandal, he said.

NTR District Chief Planning Officer Y. Sri Latha, Statistical Department Director B Gopal, Panchayat Raj SE Akkeneni Venkateswara Rao, Collectorate AO Imthiyaz Pasha, Election Cell Superintendent Ch Durga Prasad, Statistical Officer DVR Prasad, Deputy Statistical Officer Ch Satyanarayana, AD M Lalitha Devi, and others were present.