MP’s Elite Anti-Naxal Force Commando Killed in Maoist Attack in Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: A commando of the Hawk Force, the elite anti-Naxal wing of Madhya Pradesh police, was on Wednesday killed in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district.

It was a coordinated operation by security forces of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra at Boritalab in Rajnandgaon district against Maoists, police said.

The Hawk Force commando Ashis Sharma, who was in the rank of sub-inspector, sustained fatal injuries after receiving bullets in his thigh and abdomen while leading the coordinated anti-Naxal operation in a densely forested area near Boritalab under Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district at around 8.30 am, police said.

He was rushed to the nearby community health Centre in Dongargarh where he died during treatment, police said.

The slain cop (40), a decorated officer with two gallantry medals, was posted in Leftwing extremism-hit Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh.

He was given out of turn promotion after he led a successful anti-Naxal operation in Balaghat jungle killing three hardcore women Maoists in February this year.