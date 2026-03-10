Rohit Kochhar Hosts Birthday Celebration for Shashi Tharoor

Managing Partner of leading law firm Kochhar & Co., Rohit Kochhar, hosted a grand celebration on March 9 to mark the 70th birthday of senior politician and author Shashi Tharoor. The event was held at Kochhar’s residence at DLF Chhatarpur and was attended by several prominent personalities from the political, legal and diplomatic circles, including the German, Swiss and Swedish Ambassadors.

It was a notable gathering of distinguished guests and eminent personalities from all walks of life came together to extend their greetings and celebrate the occasion with Tharoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Kochhar conveyed his warm birthday greetings to Shashi Tharoor and wished him continuing glory, success and good health in the years ahead. Kochhar also remarked that the celebrations had become even more memorable given India’s historic T20 World Cup victory, which added to the celebratory mood of the evening.

Shashi Tharoor, who serves as a Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram and is widely known for his contributions to literature and public discourse, elegantly greeted all the guests in the gathering. The evening concluded in a cordial and euphoric atmosphere, with attendees celebrating both the milestone birthday and India’s record-breaking World Cup victory, which was live-streamed in the sprawling lawns of the Kochhar mansion.

Leading lawyer Rohit Kochhar with his wife Sonali, his sister Menaka and his godchildren– his son Ranvijay and daughter Gayatri, along with Dr Shashi Tharoor, his sons and his sister.