MP: Yadav Revamps His Secretariat In Bureaucratic Reshuffle, 15 IAS Officers Transferred

Bhopal: In the second major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Madhya Pradesh government in five days, 15 IAS officers have been transferred.

A notification in this regard was issued by the state government late on Friday night.

In the current bureaucratic reshuffle, chief minister Mohan Yadav’s secretariat has been revamped with new appointments.

The 2008 batch IAS officer Bharat Yadav has been moved to chief minister’s office as secretary to CM with additional charge of commissioner, state urban administration and development department.

The 2009 batch IAS officer Avinash Lavania has been transferred and posted as additional secretary, CMO (chief minister’s office) with additional charge of managing director, Madhya Pradesh State Road Development Corporation.

The 2015 batch IAS officer Aditi Garg has been posted as deputy secretary, CMO. She will hold the additional charge of director, health services.

The 2016 batch IAS officer Ansul Gupta has been posted as deputy secretary, CMO. He will hold additional charge of managing director, Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation.

The 1994 batch IAS officer Manish Rastogi who was principal secretary to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as principal secretary General Administration Department (GAD). He will also hold additional charge of the jail department.

The 1989 batch IAS officer and additional chief secretary GAD Vinod Kumar has been appointed as Director General RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration.

The 1993 batch IAS officer Aniruddha Mukherjee has been made principal secretary, Ayush.

In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle, 18 IAS officers were transferred on January 28, this year.