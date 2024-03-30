MP: Yadav chairs BJP strategy meet for LS polls, gathers feedback on ground situation

Bhopal: The BJP on Friday reviewed its strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh at a high-level party meeting here, held under the chairmanship of chief minister Mohan Yadav.

The meeting which began at the chief minister’s official residence here in the afternoon may spill over to midnight, a senior BJP functionary said.

Cluster and block in-charges of the party, and election in-charges of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, besides senior party leaders such as state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, state organising secretary of the party Hitanand Sharma, and ministers in the Mohan Yadav government also attended the meeting.

BJP has divided the state into seven clusters.

“The party gathered feedback on the ground situation at the meeting”, the BJP leader said.

Sources said that the meeting assessed weaknesses of the party in some LS constituencies and decided to review the poll strategy in these constituencies by undertaking immediate corrective measures.

Sources said that the meeting chalked out plans for giving momentum to the party's campaign for the upcoming LS polls in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is going to LS polls in four phases on April 19, April 26, May seven and May 13.

BJP had won 28 out of 29 seats in the last LS polls in the state, while Congress had bagged the lone seat of Chhindwara.