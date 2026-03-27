MP: Woman Tehsildar, Who Won Rs 50 Lakh On KBC Show, Arrested For Embezzlement Of Govt Funds

BHOPAL: A woman tehsildar, who had won Rs 50 lakh on the popular television show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has been arrested in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on charges of embezzlement of government funds, police said on Friday.

Amita Singh Tomar, who was posted as tehsildar in Vijaypur under Sheopur district, has been accused of being part of an alleged conspiracy to transfer flood relief funds to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore to fake bank accounts for the purpose of embezzlement, police said.

The flood relief funds were meant for distribution in the affected Baroda tehsil, under Sheopur district, in 2021, police said.

While 22 revenue inspectors and the tehsildar were arrested in the case so far, 110 persons have been named in the FIR in the matter, police said.

Tomar was arrested from her home in Gwalior on Thursday and produced in a court which remanded her to judicial custody, police said.

The local sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) is probing the case, Sheopur district superintendent of police S K Agrawal said.

A team led by SDOP Avneet Sharma arrested her from her home in Gwalior, the police officer said.

The woman tehsildar was earlier removed from her charge by Sheopur district collector Arpit Verma, officials said.

Tomar had won Rs 50 lakh on the KBC show, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.