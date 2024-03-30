MP: Woman delivers baby as mom-in-law sings hymns in OT

Bhopal: A woman in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has ‘ensured safe delivery’ of her daughter-in-law in a local hospital by singing hymns in the operation theatre (OT).

Priti Dixit (70) sang ‘bhajan’ in praise of Lord Shiva through the entire process of delivery of her daughter-in-law Upasana (27) in a hospital in district headquarters of Ujjain on March 27, to create a positive energy not only for the new mother but also the doctors attending to her.

“Upasana was the first time mother and hence, she was very nervous. Her mother-in-law was waiting outside the delivery room. When I learnt that the mother-in-law is a singer, I called her into the OT and asked her to sing ‘bhajan’ during the process of delivery.

Upasana gave birth to a baby boy. Both mother and infant are in good health”, Dr Jaya Mishra, the gynaecologist in the hospital, said.

She said that the hymn sung by the mother-in-law had filled the OT with positive energy, leaving both the new mother and the doctors relaxed.

According to the doctor, the elderly woman had lost her second son, Sourav Dixit, seven years ago. He had gone into depression when one of his papers in the Class X board examinations was not up to his expectation and committed suicide.

The elderly woman was nervous when her daughter-in-law was brought to OT for delivery, being haunted by the tragic incident.

She was seen singing hymns outside the OT and hence, she was invited into the OT to sing the ‘bhajan’ during the delivery, doctors said.

The video of the delivery of the woman while her mother-in-law was singing went viral on social media on Friday.