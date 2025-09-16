MP Woman Cop Bludgeoned to Death by Husband with Baseball Bat

Sidhi: A woman head constable was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat by her husband in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, apparently following a heated argument over cooking, an official said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday night at the couple's residence in police quarters.

Deceased Savita Saket was posted on duty at the Kamarji police station in the district, while her husband Virendra Saket was self-employed, he said. After committing the crime, the man escaped from the spot and efforts were on to trace him, the police said.

As soon as the police received information about the incident, senior police officers in the district, including Rewa Range DIG Hemant Chauhan and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori, took stock of the incident spot and a condolence meeting was organised for the victim in the Police Lines, the official said.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem procedure and was later cremated, he said. Talking to reporters, DIG Chauhan said, "Efforts are on to arrest the accused and blockades have been put up at various places with this intention." Savita's daughter Anchal Saket demanded death penalty for her father.

"When my mother is no more, he (father) has no right to live," she told reporters. According to Anchal, as per the information given by her mother over the phone, there was a heated argument between the couple over cooking.

Anchal said she informed the neighbours about this, but by the time they reached their house, her father had fled from the spot. The baseball bat, which was likely to have been used by the accused to commit the crime has been recovered from the spot, the official said.