MP: Vikram University in Ujjain renamed after ruler Vikramaditya

Rabindra Nath Choudhury
31 March 2025 11:32 PM IST

Vikram University, one of the oldest universities in Madhya Pradesh, has been renamed as Samrat Vikramaditya University, after the famed ancient ruler of Central India.

Bhopal: Vikram University, one of the oldest universities in Madhya Pradesh, has been renamed as Samrat Vikramaditya University, after the famed ancient ruler of Central India.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav has renamed the university in Ujjain in the state as Samrat Vikramaditya University.

The university was established on March one, 1957, a year after Madhya Pradesh was formed.

The university was renamed as Samrat Vikramaditya University at the 29th convocation ceremony, held on Sunday.

Mr. Yadav has been conferred with Honorary D.Litt. by the University on the occasion.

