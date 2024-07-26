MP: Veteran BJP Leader Prabhat Jha Passes Away at 67

Bhopal: Veteran BJP leader Prabhat Jha passed away in a private hospital in Delhi on Friday after prolonged illness. He was 67 and is survived by his widow and two sons.

The end came at around 4.20 am, his son Ayatna Jha said.



Late Mr Jha hailed from Bihar, but settled down in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh where he did his graduation and post graduation courses before starting a career in journalism.



He later joined BJP. Late Mr Jha headed BJP in Madhya Pradesh in 2010-2012 and later became national vice-president of the party.

He was nominated to Rajya Sabha as a BJP member twice in 2008 and 2014.



“Mr Jha is known for his organisational skills and good relations with the media”, chief minister Mohan Yadav said while mourning the veteran leader’s death.



Late Mr Jha was a staunch follower of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, grandma of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.



He had a political rivalry with Union minister Mr Scindia when the latter was in Congress.However, both the leaders enjoyed camaraderie when Mr Scindia joined BJP in March 2020.

Late Mr Jha used to hog limelight in the media for his forthrightness. He once reportedly returned a gift of liquor bottles from industrialist Vijay Mallya, reminding him that he hardly knew him and wrote a letter to him saying that he would have been happy had Mr Mallya presented him books, instead of liquor.

Chief minister Mr Yadav shared his condolences on X, saying, “Quite sad news was received about the demise of former state president of BJP and senior leader Prabhat Jha.



State BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the BJP leader.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah also mourned the death of the BJP leader.