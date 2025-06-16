MP: Woman Takes video Of Committing Suicide, Dies, Blames In-laws For Taking Extreme Step

Bhopal: A woman in a Madhya Pradesh town consumed poison to escape mental torture she had been subjected to allegedly by her in-laws and took video of it, police said on Monday.

She was later rushed to the hospital where she died during the treatment, police said.

The tragic incident took place in Ujjain city late on Sunday night, police said.

According to the police, the victim Nupur Jat (33) consumed poison before the camera and made the video viral on social media before becoming unconscious.

She had purportedly left a suicide note saying that she could no longer withstand the mental torture she had been subjected to by his husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law for the last several months and hence, she took the extreme step.

She also said in her purported suicide note that her husband was not coming to house for the last three days.

The video showed her taking a pill and then drinking water.

The victim’s family members submitted the video and the suicide note to the police and a probe was on into the incident, local city superintendent of police (CSP) Sweta Gupta said.

Action will be taken in the matter after verification of the authenticity of the documents submitted to the police, she said.

According to the victim’s brother Vindo Kumar Jat, she got married in 2021 and had no children.

Vinod alleged that she had been subjected to mental harassment by her in-laws.