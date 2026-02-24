MP/ Tribal Bhagoria Fair To Be Accorded National Festival Status: CM Yadav

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that steps will be taken to accord the tribal Bhagoria fair, the status of national festival.

He said that the Bhagoria festival is a treasure of rich cultural heritage of the particular tribals in Madhya Pradesh and measures will be taken to give it the status of national festival.

The weeklong Bhagoria festival kicked off on Tuesday in the tribal regions in the state.

Bhagoria is a vibrant carnival celebrated by various tribes like Bhil and Bhilalas in Madhya Pradesh.

This is one of the oldest festivals celebrated in the tribal regions of Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur and Khargone.

The fair is celebrated just before Holi wherein people apply ‘gulal’ (scented coloured powders) to each other and dance and sing to their traditional tribal tunes.

Bhagoria has an agricultural significance attached to it.

It commences with the end of harvesting season.

The festival showcases the essence of tribal culture.

An array of shops selling silver jewelry to clay pots and tribal cuisines mark the festival.

The festival attracts tourists from foreign countries.

Tribal girls find their grooms during the festival.