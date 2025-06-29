MP Top Cop Blames Internet, Alcohol To Rise In Rape Cases

Bhopal: Young children’s minds are distorted due to easy access to obscene contents in the internet, leading to rise in the rape cases, Madhya Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Kailash Makwana has said.

Easy access to pornography via mobile phones and internet has caused sharp decline in societal morality, contributing to the growth in social evils such as rape, Mr. Makwana said in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

“There a number of factors contributing to rise in sexual crimes such as rape. I think it includes the internet, mobile phones, the easy access to pornographic materials, and alcohol”, he added.

Police can’t alone tackle the issue and people also have a responsibility to guard their children against such distortions, he said.

He said children used to listen to their teachers and family members earlier. But no one is able to keep an eye on each other in the house now.

The easy access to pornography is certainly corrupting the children’s minds and that’s why sexual crimes such as rapes are taking place, he said.

As per the statement made by the state government in the last session of the Assembly, around 20 cases of rape were reported daily in Madhya Pradesh in 2024.

Official data says that rape cases have increased from 6,134 in 2020 to 7,294 in 2024, a growth of 19 percent.

The DGP further said Madhya Pradesh is determined to end the Maoist menace in the state by March 2026, the deadline set for the purpose by Union home minister Amit Shah.

According to him, only one district in the state- Balaghat- remains largely affected by Maoist menace.

There are only 40-45 Naxals in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

As many as ten Maoists were killed in separate encounters in the state in the past eight months.