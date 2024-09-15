MP to Ban Sale of Liquor, Non-Veg in Towns on Bank of Narmada

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav has announced that sale of liquor and non-vegetarian items would be banned in the religious towns on the bank of Narmada and in and around the religious places.



Chairing the meeting of the cabinet committee, constituted to prepare an action plan to make Narmada river pollution free, Mr Yadav said that it would be ensured that the sewage would not be released in the Narmada river from its origin in Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh to wherever it flows in the state.



The meeting was held here late on Thursday evening.



The chief minister said that the overall development of Narmada needed to be undertaken to ensure a pollution free and continuous flow of the river.



He asked the officials concerned to enforce a ban on mining activities with machines in Narmada.



Mr Yadav announced that a satellite city would be developed away from the origin of Narmada in Amarkantak.



The 1312-km long Narmada originates from Amarkantak and meets the gulf of Khambhat.



In Madhya Pradesh, the mighty river runs in a stretch of 1079 km.

