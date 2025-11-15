MP: Time for Rahul Gandhi to Pack Up, Go Home: Mohan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday took a potshot on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over Congress’ disastrous performance in the just concluded Bihar Assembly elections, saying that ‘It is time for Rahul Gandhi to pack up and go home (meaning, quit politics).

Addressing the state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day), held in Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, the chief minister said Mr. Gadhi tried to build a false narrative of stealing of votes by BJP to get fresh mandate at the Centre during his campaign.

Mr. Gandhi cut a sorry figure when he found few takers to his narrative in Bihar which was demonstrated in the disastrous performance of his party in the polls, Mr. Yadav said.

The Congress leader tried to run a false propaganda on stealing of votes which was not taken kindly by the voters of Bihar, he said.

“It is time for Mr. Gandhi to pack up and go home”, he said.

Mr. Yadav also slammed the Congress for not doing anything for tribals to bring to light the contributions made by the tribals in the freedom movement of the country.

He said it is BJP which honored the tribal freedom fighters and tribal icons by highlighting the contributions made by them in the freedom movement at the national and international levels.

The Congress also did not do anything to uplift the women and farmers in the country although the party used to only shed crocodile tears for them, he said.

It is BJP which launched various welfare schemes for them for their uplift.