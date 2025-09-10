MP: Tiger Population Doubled To 35 In Chhattisgarh In 3 Years, Sai Credits Conservation Measueres

Raipur: The tiger population in Chhattisgarh has doubled in the last three years to 35.

The tiger count which was 17 in 2022 has gone up to 35 in 2025, as per the latest tiger census.

Effective conservation measures undertaken by the state forest department have led to the growth of the tiger population in the state.

This was disclosed by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai while chairing the 15th meeting of the Chhattisgarh State Wildlife Board here late on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Sai has expressed satisfaction over the conservation measures undertaken by the state forest department, saying that “Conservation and promotion of wildlife is our priority. Chhattisgarh is rich in forest wealth and wildlife, and the government is fully committed to protecting and developing it”.

The rise in the tiger count was evidence of effective conservation, he said and added that similar efforts must now be directed towards other species.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) (wildlife) of Chhattisgarh government Arun Kumar Pandey who attended the meeting informed that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has approved the translocation of tigers from Madhya Pradesh to Udanti- Sitanadi and Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserves, which will be completed soon.

Mr. Pandey further said that special initiatives are being taken to protect the state bird, the Hill Myna, with a ‘Myna Mitra’ group formed to monitor its habitat.

Facilities are being expanded in the tiger reserves and Kanger Valley National Park in the state to attract tourists, thereby providing livelihood opportunities to nearby villagers while strengthening conservation.

The chief minister noted that areas like Neemgaon in Jashpur, which attracts a large number of migratory birds, should be developed as dedicated conservation sites.