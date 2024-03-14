MP Ticket for Bajireddy Boosts Morale of BRS Cadre

After meeting BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao and Assembly constituency in-charges, Govardhan will tour Nizamabad and Jagtial districts. After the BRS named him as the candidate, Govardhan went on pilgrimage to shrines in Andhra Pradesh state.



His candidature brought cheers among BRS activists in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts.

Some of them burst crackers and distributed sweets at various places on Thursday.



Bajireddy Govardhan was elected as Congress MLA in 1999 from Armoor assembly constituency. In the 2004 general elections, he migrated to Banswada assembly constituency and was elected as MLA for the second time.



In the 2009 elections, he was defeated in Banswada. After the formation of Telangana state, the TRS party offered him the Nizamabad rural MLA ticket in the 2014 and 2018 assembly elections. He won the seat both times.



Senior leaders in undivided Nizamabad district were continuously defeated in assembly elections, but Govardhan managed to get elected as MLA from Armoor, Banswada and Nizamabad rural assembly constituencies.BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha did not win the 2019 LS polls from Nizamabad. The BRS high command examined the candidatures of former MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, Bigala Ganesh Gupta and BRS NRI cell global convener Mahesh Bigala for the MP ticket.

Based on social and political equations, KCR opted to field Bajireddy Govardhan as the LS candidate from Nizamabad.

Govardhan belongs to the Munnuru Kapu community and he has roots in undivided Nizamabad and Jagtial districts. His family members regularly maintain their relationship with families in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

In the 2019 parliament elections, Munnuru Kapu community members extended their support to Dharmapuri Arvind and now the votes would be split between Govardhan and Arvind, feel the community elders.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dharpally ZPTC member Bajireddy Jagan said, “We are hopeful of winning the MP seat.”