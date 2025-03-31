MP: Teen Dies by Suicide After Failing Class 8 Exams

A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after failing in the class 8 examinations in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday in Bhola Nagar locality under Madhotal police station area.

The boy, son of a tailor, committed suicide by hanging himself from an iron rod using a scarf when he was alone at home, Deputy Superintendent of Police BS Gathoriya said.

His elder brother, who is pursuing a graduation course, reached home in the evening.When the boy did not open the door, the elder sibling scaled a wall to enter the house. He found his younger brother hanging and took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

As per the initial investigation, the boy failed in the class 8 exams, the results of which were declared on Friday, and this might have led him to take the extreme step, he said. Further investigation was underway, the police added.