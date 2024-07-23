MP: “Sulking” MP mantri summoned to Delhi, may meet central BJP leadership

Bhopal, July 23: Madhya Pradesh minister Nagar Singh Chouhan who created a ripple in ruling BJP by threatening to resign from the Mohan Yadav ministry for being stripped off his forest and environment portfolio was on Tuesday summoned to Delhi to ‘sort out’ his issue with the Central party leadership.



Mr Chouhan who left for Delhi from here on Tuesday is most likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in the national capital to discuss the issue, a senior party leader told this newspaper, requesting not to be quoted.



The four-time MLA lost his forest and environment portfolio, but retained scheduled caste welfare ministry in the minor reshuffle of portfolios done by chief minister Mohan Yadav on July 21.



The newly inducted minister Ramnivas Rawat who had remained minister without portfolio for 13 days was finally given the charge of forest and environment in the July 21 reshuffle of portfolio in the state ministry.



Six-time MLA Mr Rawat joined BJP after quitting Congress barely a few days before the outgoing Lok Sabha elections on April 30.



Mr Chouhan, a tribal, threatened to resign from the state ministry regretting that the turncoats have been rewarded, while the loyal party leaders have been given short shrift in the BJP.



He was referring to the induction Mr Rawat in the state cabinet and allotment of forest and environment portfolio to the latter.



Mr Chouhan has also indicated that his wife Anita who has been elected from Ratlam-Jhabua (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded elections may also resign from LS to express solidarity with him.



Opposition Congress on Tuesday sought to fish in the troubled water by praising Mr Chouhan for standing up to the party leadership to voice his resentment openly against the alleged discrimination meted out to him by the BJP leadership.

