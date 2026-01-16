MP: Statute Of Tribal Icon Tantya Mama Lands In Controversy, Probe Ordered

Bhopal: A statue of tribal icon Tantya Bhil, famously known among the adivasis in Central India as Tantya Mama, has landed in controversy, thanks to alleged corruption in a local civic body in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

The giant statue, installed at the Bishtan Naka intersection in Khargone town on November 15, 2025 to mark the Tribal Pride Day observed on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, was supposed to be made of metal, stone/ marble as per the specifications of the tender worth Rs 9.90 lakh, floated by the Khargone Nagar Palika.

But the 9.9-ft tall statue was found to be allegedly made of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP), whose estimated market value is estimated at Rs one lakh.

The exposure, made by the Khargone district unit of Congress which submitted a complaint along with purported documentary evidence to the authorities concerned, has left the ruling BJP red-faced.

Local chief municipal officer Kamla Kol while conceding the irregularities, said that the contractor who was awarded the contract to install the statue has submitted a written apology.

“Departmental inquiry has begun and necessary action will be taken against the erring officials”, the officer said.

Tantya Mama, known as India’s Robinhood, had waged a battle against the British for seven years in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh in 1880.

He was finally captured by the British and executed in 1889.