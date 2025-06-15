MP; Shah Asks Motormouth BJP Leaders To Restrain Themselves

Bhopal: In a warning to motormouth leaders including lawmakers of BJP, Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday advised them to restrain themselves and avoid gaffe.



Inaugurating the three-day training camp for Madhya Pradesh BJP ministers, MLAs and Members of Parliament (MPs) at the picturesque hill station of Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram in the state, Mr. Shah advised the party leaders and lawmakers to restrain themselves while giving public speeches and statements.

“Mistake happen only once, not twice”, he said in a note of warning to the motormouth leaders of the party, a BJP functionary attending the training session told this newspaper, unwilling to be quoted.

Mr. Shah also dwelt at length on the history of Jan Sangh and the founding of the BJP and its journey to becoming the largest party in the world, in his speech.



Mr. Shah said when the country gained freedom, Congress was the only political party and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was dominating the party then.



The policies made by the government then lacked touch of ground realities and smell of the soil of the country then. The heritage and culture of the country were hardly represented in the policies.

"The policies made then were inspired by western culture", he said.

There were however some leaders at that who were not in agreement with these policies and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who was industry minister in the Nehru cabinet, was one of them.

Dr. Mukherjee had resigned from the Nehru ministry when the former PM Mr. Nehru introduced article 370 as per the Nehru-Liaquat pact.

Dr Mukherjee had then felt the need for floating a political party which would associate with the country's culture, heritage and religion.

"Jan Sangh was born of this ideology", he said.

Mr. Shah said Dr Mukherjee was against the two flags, two constitutions and two PMs in the country then.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated article 370 in 2019.

Mr. Shah said BJP has become the largest party in the country and is in the government in 18 states in the country.

"This is the outcome of hard works of eight generations", he said.

He said BJP always believed in the development of states and the country.

States like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which were once tagged the identity of 'BIMARU' (laggard) states are now among the developed states.

He said PM Modi has undertaken several measures for the uplift of the weaker sections and poor in the society.

The training camp is being held in the wake of a senior member in the Mohan Yadav cabinet, Vijay Shah, making derogatory remarks at a public function in Indore district recently targeting Colonel Sofya Qureshi, triggering national outrage.

As many as 201 BJP leaders of Madhya Pradesh, including 165 MLAs, 29 Lok Sabha members and seven Rajya Sabha members, are attending the training camp.

Several sessions to be organized during the three-day camp will highlight history and ideology of Jan Sangh and the BJP, besides imparting training in communication skills, public speaking, and digital media techniques.

Workshops on public speaking, and communication will be held in the training camp to hone oratory skills of BJP leaders including the lawmakers and guide them on what to say and what to avoid during public speeches and statements.

“The training camp will focus on holistic details about BJP’s history, ideologies and policies. The public speaking and communication skill development workshops are part of the training camp”, a spokesman of the party said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav will attend all the sessions during the three-day camp.

Union minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the closing session of the camp on June 16.