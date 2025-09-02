SBI Branch in Ujjain Looted, Miscreants Decamped with Jewellery and Rs 8 Lakh in Cash

Bhopal: A branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was robbed of jewelry and a cash of Rs eight lakh by unidentified miscreants, police said on Tuesday.

The robbery came to the light when the bank branch opened on Tuesday morning, Ujjain district superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma said.

According to the police officer, the sweeper and manager of the bank branch found the gates and lockers of the bank opened when they reached the bank in the morning.

They informed the police about the robbery.

According to the police, the CCTV footage of the bank showed two suspects coming out of the bank carrying bags.

They were later seen in the CCTV footage scaling the boundary wall and then fleeing the spot.

It is estimated that jewelry worth about Rs two crore and a cash of Rs eight lakh were stolen by the robbers.

The robbery comes weeks after a private bank in Jabalpur district was robbed of 14.5 kg of gold and a cash of Rs five lakh.

Six people allegedly involved in the heist have so far been arrested.