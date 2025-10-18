MP: Row Erupts Over Arrest of 2 MP Journalists by Rajasthan Police

Bhopal:A row has erupted following the arrest of two Bhopal-based journalists of a Hindi news portal by the Rajasthan police in connection with the articles on Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari.



The two journalists of the news portal ‘The Sootr’, Editor-In-Chief Anand Pandey and Managing Editor Harish Divekar, were picked by the Rajasthan police from here on Friday.



A complaint, lodged by one Narendra Singh Rathore, in Karni Vihar police station in Jaipur in Rajasthan against the news portal alleged ‘systematic and conspiratorial blackmailing by broadcasting false and defamatory news, and accused the media outlet of illegally demanding crores of rupees in the name of removing the particular articles and videos from the portal and YouTube.



The spokesman of the portal called the arrest of the two journalists by the Rajasthan police as shocking and unlawful.



“Every report we have published is backed by documents and facts. The police action is an intimidating tactic to silence independent journalism”, the spokesman told the media here.



Indore Press Club condemned the arrest of the two senior journalists of Madhya Pradesh and demanded the state government to take immediate action to release them.



Several media persons here also slammed Rajasthan police action against the two journalists and threatened to launch a stir if they are not released.