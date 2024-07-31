MP: Recognition to 56 madrasas in MP cancelled for being ‘non-functional’

Top
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
31 July 2024 6:04 PM GMT
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Madrasa Board (MPMB) has withdrawn recognition accorded to 56 madrasas in the state after they were found ‘non-operational’, official sources said on Wednesday.

These madrasas were functioning in Sheopur district.

The action followed a physical inspection by the Sheopur district education officer (DEO), the board secretary Nitin Saxena said.

Eighty madrasas in Sheopur district have been accorded recognition by the board.

Fifty four of them have received grants by the state government.

The development followed an instruction by the board to all the DEOs in the state to make physical inspection of madrasas in their respective areas to find out if they are functioning as per the rules of the state government, official sources said.

State education minister Uday Pratap Singh has recently issued instructions to accelerate the physical verification of the madrasas operating in the state, sources added.


Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

