MP: Rahul Gandhi Says Caste Census will be Revolutionary Move

Addressing a public meeting at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Mr Gandhi accused the Centre of deliberately sidestepping the issue by not making its stand clear on the matter.

He said that the caste survey would bring to the fore the populations of other backward classes (OBCs), dalits and tribals in the country and the representation of these three categories of people across sectors.

Mr Gandhi claimed that the caste census would be a revolutionary move which would usher in equality in the society and provide justice to the deprived sections of the society.

He also accused the media of showing no interest in highlighting people’s issues such as unemployment, inflation and corruption, saying that it was busy covering the rich and the celebrities.

“The media will not talk about you, because you have no control over them”, he said while addressing the crowd.

He also staged a road show in Shivpuri town.

His yatra passed through the neighbouring district of Guna, considered the bastion of Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Mr Scindia who currently is a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, has been declared candidate for Guna Lok Sabha constituency by BJP for the ensuing polls.

In his briefing to the media on the occasion of the yatra, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Mr Scindia would suffer defeat in the upcoming general elections from Guna as he did in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the seat.

Mr Ramesh also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking his cabinet colleagues to prepare a 100-day action plan in the run up to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, calling it a ‘mind game’ being played by BJP ahead of elections.

Mr Modi on Wednesday directed his ministers to come up with an action plan for the next 100 days and a roadmap for next five years while chairing a cabinet meeting.

He asked his ministers to outline key initiatives and deliverables for the next 100 days with a comprehensive five year-roadmap in the proposed action plan.

The action plans, drawn up by the Central ministers, will focus on the government's priorities and strategies which will be submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat.



