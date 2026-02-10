MP Preparing Comprehensive Plan To Deny Naxals Regain Foothold In Balaghat, Declared Maoist-Free Weeks Ago

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that a move is underway to prepare a comprehensive strategy to deny Maoists to regain foothold in the tribal-dominated Balaghat, declared Naxal-free district a few weeks ago.

Balaghat district was the last Maoist citadel in Madhya Pradesh and the state government declared it a Naxal-free district a couple of months ago following neutralization of the remaining hardcore rebel leaders operating in the region.

“The state government is making comprehensive arrangements to ensure that Naxals never again get an opportunity to regain a foothold”, Mr. Yadav said, while honouring 60 cops of Hawk Force, the anti-Naxal wing of Madhya Pradesh police, by giving them out-of-turn promotions, at the district headquarters of Balaghat.

Mr. Yadav underlined various development works being undertaken in the district for the welfare of the local tribals.

As many as 250 schools affected by Naxal violence in the district have been renovated.

Single-window service centres have been established for local citizens, while camps have been organized to provide forest rights titles, caste certificates, and employment opportunities for the tribals.

Madhya Pradesh has lost 38 police personnel and 27 civilians in the fight against Naxalism.

Compared to previous year, 4,104 anti-Naxal operations-23 percent more- were carried out in the Balaghat forests despite challenges of monsoon and wild animals.

Since January 2025, ten of the most hardcore Naxals have been neutralized so far by the Hawk Force.

Mr. Yadav also digitally inaugurated 32 police stations and other government offices that have been developed in accordance with ISO standards.

Sources in the chief minister’s office said that the government is planning to hold a cabinet meeting in Balaghat to celebrate the Naxal-free status of the district.