MP police changes language of crime, from Urdu, Parsi to Hindi,

Bhopal: “Muljim” turns “aropi” and ‘jurm’ becomes ‘aparadh’ as the language of crime changes in Madhya Pradesh police regulation.



A guideline issued late on Monday night by the additional director general (ADG) of police, Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Madhya Pradesh police, Pavan Srivastav has instructed the cops to use the new terms of the police regulation, translated to Hindi from Urdu and Parsi.



He has instructed the commissioner of police, Bhopal, to issue police dictionaries to his juniors to ensure strict implementation of the guideline.



At least 69 terms in the police regulation, used to be mentioned in Urdu, Parsi and other languages earlier, have been translated to Hindi, the new police dictionary suggests.



Every state has its own police regulation written in its official language.



The guideline issued by the ADG has instructed the cops to use the Hindi version of 69 terms, earlier mentioned in Urdu, Parsi and other languages in the police regulation.



Accordingly, ‘girafdari’ has been replaced by the Hindi word ‘abhirakhya’ (arrest), ‘adalat’ has been changed to ‘nyayalay’ (court), ‘fariyadi’ has been replaced by ‘abdedak’ (petitioner), ‘muljim’ has been changed to ‘aropi’ (accused), and ‘jurm’ has been replaced by ‘aparadh’ (crime).



Interestingly, the Urdu and Parsi versions of terms which find mentions in police regulation are well known to the cops and the cops still find it uncomfortable with the translated version of the terms, a senior police officer said here , unwilling to be quoted.

