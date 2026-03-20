MP/ PCC Chief Sees Digvijay Prospective RS Nominee For Congress, Gives New Twist To Race For RS Ticket From MP

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Friday saw party veteran and former chief minister Digvijay Singh a prospective Rajya Sabha nominee by the party in the upcoming biennial polls in MP, giving a new twist to the current race for the RS ticket in the party from the state.

Mr.Patwari’s statement comes amid repeated announcements by Mr. Singh that he would not seek a third term in the Upper House after his current tenure in the Rajya Sabha, second one, expires on June 19.

Septuagenarian Mr. Singh however has dropped enough hints that he would shift to the state politics and work to strengthen the party keeping in view the 2028 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

“He (Mr. Singh) can absolutely be a prospective RS nominee by the party”, Mr. Patwari said and hastened to add that “The party will take a decision in this regard”.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the admission of Hindu preacher Mohit Nagar in the Congress here.

Mr. Patwari’s remarks generated curiosity in the Congress here with several party leaders wondering if Mr. Singh will secure RS ticket by the party in the ensuing biennial polls in Madhya Pradesh, despite his denial to seek a third term in the Upper House.

Mr. Patwari is known as a staunch loyalist of Mr. Singh.

The Pradesh Congress Committee chief who had lost the last Assembly polls however made it clear that he is not in the race for the RS ticket from the state since his current responsibility demands cent percent focus, making him busy in his work for ’24 hours a day’.

“Any of my party colleagues can be a prospective RS nominee except me”, he said.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh are falling vacant on June 19 following expiry of terms of Mr. Singh (Congress), Sumer Singh Solanki (BJP) and George Kurien (BJP) in the RS.

While the ruling BJP has enough strength (163) in the MP Assembly to send two of his nominees to the Upper House, Congress can send one party nominee to RS with its current strength of 66 in the Assembly.