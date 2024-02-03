MP: Nath dubs speculations of his joining BJP as rumours

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday scotched speculations of his joining the BJP, calling it ‘rumours’.

Asked by the media to respond to the speculations of his switching over to BJP, Mr Nath said, “There are so many rumours going on. What can I say about them?”Replying to another question, Mr Nath said that he is ready to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.“But, the party takes a call on such matters”, he said.Party selects candidates on the basis of their winning prospects, he added.Mr Nath is a nine-time MP from Chhindwara LS seat and currently represents Chhindwara Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh house.Mr Nath’s remark comes in the wake of state Congress leadership mounting pressure on the senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh to contest the ensuing LS elections.Mr Nath has also sought to parry a question as to if his party colleague Acharya Pramod Krishnam is jumping over to BJP, saying that ‘All are free, not bound to be associated with any party’.Mr Krishnam has recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended an invitation to the foundation laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on February 19.Mr Krishnam has recently criticised Congress leadership for spurning the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.