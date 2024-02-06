MP: Nakul to Contest from Chhindwara after AICC Nomination: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that his son Nakul would contest from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming polls ‘after being nominated for the seat by the AICC’.

Mr Nath’s statement comes a day after Nakul who currently represents Chhindwara LS constituency declared that he would seek re-election from the seat in the upcoming elections.

Nath Junior’s declaration of his candidature for the Chhindwara LS seat before the formal announcement by AICC has raised many eyebrows in the Congress circle here forcing the former chief minister to clarify the issue.

“Congress has already started preparations for the upcoming LS elections and Nakul Nath ji will seek re-election from Chhindwara after being nominated by AICC”, former chief minister Mr Nath said.

Mr Nath’s statement comes amid the state Congress leadership mounting pressure on the senior party leaders to join the fray in the coming LS elections to counter BJP with their experience.

Mr Nath meanwhile on Tuesday joined the meeting of Pradesh election committee (PEC) of the party, called here to discuss the prospective candidates of the party in six LS seats.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh affairs Jitendra Singh chaired the meeting.

Meanwhile, several senior leaders such as former Union minister Arun Yadav and former minister Ajey Singh have reportedly expressed their unwillingness to contest the upcoming LS elections.

Congress veteran and former chief minister Digvijay Singh has already announced that he is not going to contest the coming LS polls since he still has two years left as a member of Rajya Sabha.