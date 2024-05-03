MP: My Father Did Not Inherit Wealth, But Martyrdom: Priyanka Gandhi

Bhopal: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that her father (late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) did not inherit wealth, but martyrdom (of his mother Indira Gandhi).

Ms Gandhi’s statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rajiv Gandhi amended the inheritance tax act to ensure that wealth of Indira Gandhi did not go to the government.

Addressing a poll rally in Morena under Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, Ms Gandhi recounted the assassination of her father and said that she had received pieces of his father when she was barely 17 years old.

The Congress leader said that she was then seriously upset that her father was not given adequate security by the country which led to his assassination in a brutal manner.

Ms Gandhi said that she was then angry with the country because she loved her father. She understands it now.

“My father did not inherit wealth, but inherited martyrdom”, she said while referring to assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Referring to electoral bonds, she described it the ‘biggest scam’ and extortion of corrupt people by BJP.

She said that the people who were raided by the Central agencies were the donors of BJP through electoral bonds, making it the richest party in the country.

“The raids on these donors stopped after they gave donations to BJP through electoral bonds and their cases were put in cold storage. Their names were concealed as donors in the electoral bonds. Is it not extortion?” she asked.

She said that one of the vaccine providers was a donor of BJP through electoral bonds. Now, things are coming out that some vaccinated people died of cardiac arrest.

She also hit out at BJP for inducting leaders from other parties after levelling corruption charges against them.

These leaders become clean after they join BJP, she said sarcastically.

She alleged that BJP promoted those leaders who are corrupt and those who never raised people’s issues.

She said that BJP never raised people’s issues such as price rise and unemployment problem and diverted attention of people from these issues by raking up non issues.

Ms Gandhi said that BJP plans to make people dependent by providing them with five kg of ration and exhorted people to seek jobs from the ruling party instead.

She said that Congress has named its manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ as injustice has been done to the people in the last ten years of the Narendra Modi government.

Earlier in the day, she addressed an election rally in Chirmiri under Korba Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.