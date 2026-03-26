MP: Muslims Shower Flowers at Ram Navami Procession in Khargone

Bhopal: Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, once known for communal riots, on Thursday set an example for social harmony when Muslims showered flowers on the Ram Navami procession, taken out in the city by the Raghuvamsi community.

Local Muslims came out of their houses and greeted Ram Navami procession by showering flowers on it when it passed through their areas, Pawan Raghuvamsi, one of the organizers, said.

The procession was greeted by the Muslims in its entire route with the community members even seen showering flowers from the roofs of their houses on it, Mr. Raghuvamsi said.

Even the Muslim community members arranged sweets for the participants of the procession at various points in its route, he added.

The procession, organized by the Raghuvamsi community, marked communal harmony and brotherhood, he added.

Significantly, the Khargone city used to witness communal riots during Hindu festivals particularly the Ram Navami procession, earlier.

The Ram Navami procession in the city was attacked on April ten, 2022, provoking communal riots in the city, in which shops, houses and vehicles were burnt.

A man was killed in the riots then.

It took almost a week to bring the situation under control then.

Later, a big wall was constructed to separate Hindu and Muslim colonies in the city, triggering criticism from a section of people who called it a ‘wall of separation’.

Khargone city has a sizable population of Muslims.

“Social harmony in Khargone, particularly during the Ram Navami festival, sounds good for the city”, Mr. Raghuvmsi said.