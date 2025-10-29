MP Mulls UPSC-Type Single Test For Recruitments in Govt Jobs

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh is going to undertake major reforms in the system of recruitment in various government jobs by introducing a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)-like unified exam.

This was revealed by chief minister Mohan Yadav.

“The state will soon introduce a single, unified examination for all government job recruitments in the model of UPSC”, Mr. Yadav said.

The current practice of holding multiple, department-specific exams will be done away with and replaced by a single test designed to bring transparency, efficiency and speed to the recruitment process, officials said here on Wednesday.

The entire recruitment process will be overhauled and simplified for the aspirants to ensure that the government vacant posts are filled up smoothly without any delay, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) currently conducts multiple recruitment tests for various posts which involves a lengthy process leading to delay in appointments.

Holding multiple recruitment exams is a complex process and consumes significant time and resources, while a single exam will ensure transparency and efficiency in recruitments, Mr. Yadav said.