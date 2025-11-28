MP Mulls Lifting 2-Child Restriction For Govt Staff

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is contemplating to lift the two-child restriction imposed on its staff, official sources said on Thursday.

A proposal to the effect has been sent by the general administration department (GAD) to chief minister’s secretariat for clearance, sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The GAD has been prepared after three months of discussions at different levels and inputs from senior bureaucrats, sources said.

The proposal will be put before the state cabinet for approval after the chief minister's secretariat cleared it, sources said.

The two-child restriction was imposed for the employees of Madhya Pradesh government in 2001.

Neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have lifted such restrictions in 2016 and 2017 respectively.