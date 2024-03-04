Top
MP: Mohan Visits Ayodhya Ram Temple Along with Ministerial Colleagues

4 March 2024 6:09 PM GMT
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh along with his ministerial colleagues. (Photo: X.com)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday visited Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh along with his ministerial colleagues.


Mr Yadav and his ministerial colleagues left for Ayodhya to have darshan of Lord Ram in the newly inaugurated temple built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site after holding a cabinet meeting here.

“We are all very fortunate. We have come here to seek the blessings of Lord Ram so that we can continue working for the poor”, he told the local media after visiting the temple.

He said that after a gap of 500 years, good times have returned and after the ‘Pran Pratistha’ (consecration of Ram temple), Ayodhya has become a divine place.

Earlier after holding the cabinet meeting here, Mr Yadav said that it has been decided to develop all the Hindu religious places in both rural and urban areas in the state.

He indicated that a blueprint for the purpose would be prepared and the project would be implemented by the departments concerned.


