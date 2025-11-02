MP: Mohan Unveils Vision 2047 Document On MP Foundation Day

BHOPAL: Release of 2047 vision document, launch of MP e-Seva Portal and declaration of a new wildlife sanctuary in the state by chief minister Mohan Yadav marked the celebration of the 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister declared that the 70th formation day marked the beginning of the next 25 years of progress in Madhya Pradesh.

“The past two years have laid the foundation for a developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. The state has made remarkable achievements in industrial growth, job creation, investment promotion, and infrastructure building. The momentum will establish Madhya Pradesh as one of the leading industrial hubs of India”, he said.

Unveiling the 2047 vision document for the state, he described the document as the foundation for building a new Madhya Pradesh and a roadmap for a strong, self-reliant, and a developed state over the next two decades.

He also announced the development of Omkareshwar wildlife sanctuary, covering parts of Khandwa and Dewas districts, in the state.

Agreements were signed for undertaking the Ujjain Airport Development Project in the presence of Mr. Yadav and Union minister N Ram Mohan Naidu, on the occasion.

After Rewa, Satna and Datia, Ujjain will be the fourth new airport developed in the state in the last two years.

With this, the number of airports in the state will increase to nine.

The chief minister launched the MP e-Seva Portal, providing all government services to citizens on one platform in a simple and transparent manner.

He also launched the ‘invest MP 3.0 Portal’, which simplifies digital investment and industrial services.

He also inaugurated the ‘Wash on Wheels’ mobile app, linking sanitation services with new technology.

He said that the state has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 30 lakh crore in the current year, of which proposals worth Rs 8.44 lakh crore have been approved.

This expects to generate six lakh jobs in the state.

He said that around 8.25 lakh jobs were created in the last two years in the state with the realization of investment proposals worth Rs 23,853 crore.