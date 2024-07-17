MP: Mohan rules out ministry expansion in near future, says our focus now is on development

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of expanding his ministry in the near future, saying that “Our focus is on development now”.

Mr Yadav’s statement comes amid speculation on the induction of the newly elected MLA from Amarwara in Chhindwara district Kamlesh Shah in his ministry.

“In the first two years of a government, focus is given on development. Such things (expansion of ministry) happen. But, our focus now is on development and development only”, he said.

Four-time MLA Mr Shah had switched over to BJP from Congress a couple of weeks before the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

His resignation from the party had cost Congress dearly in the outgoing LS polls terms of loss of Chhindwara, considered a stronghold of Congress veteran and former chief minister Kamal Nath, to BJP.

Earlier in the day, Mr Yadav held a ‘thanks giving rally’ in Amarwara to express his gratitude to the electorates in the assembly constituency for ensuring victory of BJP candidate Mr Shah in the by-elections.

Mr Shah was also present at the rally.

Meanwhile, the chief minister is leaving for Delhi on Tuesday night after reportedly being summoned by the Central BJP leadership.

He is scheduled to leave for Delhi from here late on Tuesday night by a special flight.

However, it is yet to be announced as to whom he is going to meet during his visit to Delhi.