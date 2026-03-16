MP: Mohan Ministry Reshuffle, Expansion Buzz Gains Momentum

Bhopal: The ruling BJP here is abuzz with talks that chief minister Mohan Yadav may reshuffle and expand his ministry to pacify some sulking members of his cabinet.

The speculation has gained momentum with Mr. Yadav making frequent visits to Delhi where he met Central leaders such as Union home minister Amit Shah, in recent times.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has also visited Delhi recently to meet the Central leaders of the party, sources said here on Sunday.

The development assumes significance in the wake of death of two dozen people in Bhagirathpura area of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh due to consumption of contaminated water.

The Indore tragedy has reportedly created a gulf between state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the local MLA, and chief minister Mr. Yadav who is also in-charge minister of Indore district.

Incidentally, Mr. Vijayvargiya has also visited Delhi and held discussions with Mr. Shah.

However, what transpired in their meetings is yet to be known.

Sources said that Mr. Vijayvargiya was upset over the delay in the clearance of several important projects related to basic infrastructure such as provision of drinking water in Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Sources said that the delay in implementation of the projects has led to the tragedy.

This apart, delay in declaration of heads of various state-owned corporations has also sparked resentment among the party MLAs and some veteran BJP leaders including ministers in the Mohan Ministry, sources said.

The chief minister is reportedly keen to reshuffle and expand his ministry and appoint corporation heads to tackle the situation, a senior party functionary told this newspaper, unwilling to be quoted.

However, the reported move to reshuffle and expand the state ministry may be deferred to May owing to the changed situation following declaration of Assembly elections for some states on Sunday.

Senior leaders including state ministers and workers of the party are going to be engaged for canvassing by the party in poll going states and hence, the proposed ministry expansion may not happen before second week of May, the party leader said.