MP: Mohan chairs meeting of Congress MLAs, asks them to prepare roadmap for development of their constituencies

Bhopal: In an initiative of its kind, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Congress MLAs to address their issues and asked them to prepare roadmaps for the development of their respective constituencies.



Mr Yadav told the Opposition MLAs that he was keen for the all-round development of Madhya Pradesh to ensure that MP emerges as the most developed state in the country.

The chief minister exhorted the Congress MLAs to prepare vision documents for the development of their respective constituencies and submit them before the government for their implementation.

Later talking to reporters, Mr Yadav said that he was acquainted with the issues of their respective constituencies by the Congress MLAs at the meeting.

He assured them that the government would take steps to address the issues.

Mr. Yadav detailed the developmental programs undertaken by his government at the meeting and said that the Congress should function as a constructive opposition and work in the interest of the development of the state.

The chief minister said that his government has constituted a delimitation commission for rationalisation of boundaries of different tehsils and districts to improve governance.

Interestingly, hours after the meeting, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar who also attended the meeting, released a letter written to the chief minister, to the media, highlighting the growing incidents of molestation of minor girls in the state and demanding immediate measures to curb such shocking incidents.

BJP spokesman Narendra Saluja however saw the development as the fallout of the rivalry between Mr Singhar and state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

“Mr. Singhar sought to steal a march over Mr. Patwari by holding a meeting with the chief minister along with the Congress MLAs to highlight their issues before Mr. Patwari’s media conference here”, Mr. Saluja said.