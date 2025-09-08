MP: CM Mohan Announces Rs 5 Cr Assistance, Train-Load of Relief for Flood-Hit Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday sanctioned financial assistance of Rs five crore for the flood-hit Chhattisgarh.

The chief minister also announced that a train carrying relief materials would soon be sent to the flood-affected areas of Chhattisgarh.

Dantewada district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh has been worst-affected by floods triggered by heavy rains in the last couple of weeks.

Several bridges and roads have been breached and standing crops were damaged in the district due to the heavy rains and floods.

Mr. Yadav said that it is the duty of Madhya Pradesh to extend assistance to its neighbouring state, Chhattisgarh, which has been severely affected by excessive rainfall and floods.

He also praised the prompt efforts of Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in providing assistance to the flood-affected people.

Mr. Sai on Sunday appreciated the gesture of the Madhya Pradesh chief minister for coming to the help of the flood-affected people in his state.