Minor Girl Delivers Baby While Appearing Class 10 Board Exams, Case Registered

Bhopal: A minor girl delivered a baby while appearing in the Class ten board exams in a school in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, police said on Wednesday.

The shocking incident took place in a private school, designated as the exam centre, in Pithampur Sector- one police station area on Tuesday, police said.

According to in-charge of Pithampur Sector- one police station Chandini Singhar, the 17-year-old girl was writing the mathematics paper of Class ten board exams when she complained of acute stomach pain and then stepped out of the exam hall to go to the washroom of the school.

The invigilator sent a woman employee of the school to the washroom to know about her condition when the student locked herself inside the toilet for around 15 minutes, the police said.

The woman employee alerted the teachers after hearing cries of a newborn in the toilet.

The girl student was found to have delivered a baby in the toilet, according to the police.

The school authorities then called the 108 ambulance services and shifted the girl along with her baby to the local community health centre (CHC), police said.

The newborn weighs two kg and the mother and the child are stable, police said.

According to Dhar district additional superintendent police, Parul Belapurkar, the family members of the girl were not aware of her pregnancy.

The family members were shocked to learn about it since the girl’s marriage has already been fixed, police said.

The girl during interrogation told the police that she has developed acquaintance with a youth since the last two years and they had physical relations for the past one year, Ms. Singhar said.

A zero FIR was filed in the Pithampur Sector-one police station in the case which will be transferred to Betma police station.

The girl hails from Betma near Pithampur.