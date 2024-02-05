MP Ministers Undergo 2-day-training on Good Governance

The training programme which ended on Sunday focused on developing leadership and communication skills, nuances of governance, stress management, and decentralisation of power.Experts in various fields, and senior public representatives were roped in to conduct the training programme, christened as ‘Madhya Pradesh Leadership Summit’.The training and orientation programme for the ministers was organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis in collaboration with ‘Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Institute’.Addressing the concluding session of the summit on Sunday, chief minister Mohan Yadav laid emphasis on regular training and orientation of ministers in the interest of good governance as their decisions impact the lives of people in the state.Such a programme would help the ministers learn the nuances of governance, leading them to run administration efficiently, he said.Besides, the training programme will help the ministers develop skills to coordinate with various Central ministries and state government departments.The programme will also help in development of leadership skills in the ministers which is going to help them in leading a disciplined and successful personal life also.Dr Jayant Kulkarni, Executive Director of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini Sansthan, outlined the significance of the training programme for the ministers.Anand Shekhar of NITI Aayog, while giving talks on the theme ‘Aspirations and Resolves- Important Initiatives of Government of India’, spoke on sustainable development.NITI Aayog is working with Madhya Pradesh in four districts to achieve the goals of sustainable development, he said.Dr Vikrant Tomar gave tips on stress management.“The objective of the programme was to teach the ministers the nuances of governance to improve the delivery system of the government”, a senior state government officer said.This was the first time such a programme was held in the state, he added.