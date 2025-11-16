MP Minister’s Remark on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sparks Row

Kolkata: Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar's outrageous remark on 19th century icon Raja Rammohan Roy as a “British agent” and “fake social reformer” has sparked a huge row in poll-bound West Bengal, leaving state BJP on a backfoot in face of a volley of attacks from the ruling Trinamul Congress.

Though Mr Parmar later called his remarks a “slip of tongue” and expressed his regret, his clarification appeared to have no takers here.

On Saturday, the BJP leader said at an event marking the 150th birth anniversary of famous tribal leader Birsa Munda at Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh, “There was a vicious cycle going on in Bengal and nearby regions to change the faith of the people of this county through English education and the British had made several Indians as fake social reformers. Raja Ram Mohan Roy was one of them who kept working as a British agent.”

Attacking him on Sunday, the TMC posted on X-handle, “Those whose forefathers served the British now dare to insult the great social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, calling him a “British agent” and a “fake reformer.” What @BJP4India leader and Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has said is nothing but a reflection of the BJP’s filthy mindset.”

It added, “The BJP is an openly misogynistic party, which is why they are attacking Raja Ram Mohan Roy, a man who raised his voice fearlessly against atrocities on women. They continue their pattern of insulting Bengal’s culture and denigrating Bengal’s legendary icons. The people of Bengal will never tolerate such disgrace to our heritage. They will root out this Bangla Birodhi BJP from our soil once and for all.”

After facing criticism, Mr Parmar said, “Something wrong slipped out of my tongue about renowned social reformer of India Raja Rammohan Roy. The mistake happened in a flow. I regret it. I also atone for it. I personally respect Raja Rammohan Roy.”